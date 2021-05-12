Here are 7 of the best places to fix your bike in Calgary
Cycling season is finally in full swing in Calgary (unless you’re one of those die-hards who rides year-round), and your two-wheeled ride may need a tune-up.
YYC is home to over 1,000 kilometres of city-maintained pathways. With the last of the winter weather finally behind us, now is the perfect time to take full advantage of the trails and get some fresh air and exercise. Of course, it won’t be as much fun if your bike isn’t in tip-top shape.
Whether your tires need pumping up, brakes need adjusting, or your gears need to be cleaned and lubed, there are spots across the city that are happy to help you with all your bike-related needs.
- See also:
Here’s where you can take your bike for a fix in Calgary.
The Bike Shop
View this post on Instagram
With three locations around Calgary and tons of knowledgeable staff, The Bike Shop offers up convenience and expertise when it comes to getting your summer ride repaired.
Cost: Tune-ups start at $115
Central
Location: 801 11th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-264-0735
North
Location: 4112 – 8650 112th Avenue NW
Phone: 403-454-4404
South
Location: 7413 Macleod Trail SW
Phone: 403-253-7717
Bow Cycle
View this post on Instagram
In addition to tuning up bikes out of their Bowness shop, Bow Cycle also boasts e-bike sales and rentals in the East Village, so you can try out something new while you’re waiting to get your human-powered vehicle back.
Location: 6501 Bowness Road NW
Phone: 403-288-5422
Cost: Tune-ups start at $115
Mountain Equipment Co-op
View this post on Instagram
The Canadian chain is dedicated to helping people get outside. Bike tune-ups are just one of their many services and product offerings. Browse the store’s vast collection of outdoor gear when you bring your bicycle in for repairs.
Location: 830 10th Avenue SW
Phone: 403-269-2420
Cost: Tune-ups starting at $40
Bent Knee Bike Repair
This one-man operation brings friendly service, vast knowledge, and a love of cycling to the Calgary community. Make your repair or tune-up appointment today, as Bent Knee books up quickly!
Location: 335 Brookmere Road SW
Phone: 403-818-4738
Cost: Varies by service
Rath Bicycle
View this post on Instagram
Rath specializes in vintage repairs and restorations, but these certified United Bike Institute Mechanics are happy to fix your modern-day bicycles too.
Location: Calgary’s Ramsay community
Phone: 403-617-5627
Cost: Tune-ups vary by service, with competitive shop and material rates that have been bench-marked across the region
Velofix Calgary
View this post on Instagram
Velofix is re-defining the bike service and shop experience by bringing mobile services to cyclists. The innovation repair company can come to your place of work, your house, or a cycling focused event to service your bike on the spot.
Location: Wherever you are!
Phone: 1-855-835-6349, email [email protected], or book online
Cost: Tune-ups start at $109
Bike Bike
View this post on Instagram
Bike Bike offers services and maintenance exclusively to their clients, giving cyclists all the more reason to dive into their customized, consultative approach and purchase a beautiful and practical bike from this Inglewood shop.
Location: #130 – 1439 10th Avenue SE
Phone: 403-457-2453
Cost: Varies by service