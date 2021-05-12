Here are 7 of the best places to fix your bike in Calgary

Cycling season is finally in full swing in Calgary (unless you’re one of those die-hards who rides year-round), and your two-wheeled ride may need a tune-up.

YYC is home to over 1,000 kilometres of city-maintained pathways. With the last of the winter weather finally behind us, now is the perfect time to take full advantage of the trails and get some fresh air and exercise. Of course, it won’t be as much fun if your bike isn’t in tip-top shape.

Whether your tires need pumping up, brakes need adjusting, or your gears need to be cleaned and lubed, there are spots across the city that are happy to help you with all your bike-related needs.

Here’s where you can take your bike for a fix in Calgary.

With three locations around Calgary and tons of knowledgeable staff, The Bike Shop offers up convenience and expertise when it comes to getting your summer ride repaired.

Cost: Tune-ups start at $115

Central

Location: 801 11th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-264-0735

North

Location: 4112 – 8650 112th Avenue NW

Phone: 403-454-4404

South

Location: 7413 Macleod Trail SW

Phone: 403-253-7717

In addition to tuning up bikes out of their Bowness shop, Bow Cycle also boasts e-bike sales and rentals in the East Village, so you can try out something new while you’re waiting to get your human-powered vehicle back.

Location: 6501 Bowness Road NW

Phone: 403-288-5422

Cost: Tune-ups start at $115

The Canadian chain is dedicated to helping people get outside. Bike tune-ups are just one of their many services and product offerings. Browse the store’s vast collection of outdoor gear when you bring your bicycle in for repairs.

Location: 830 10th Avenue SW

Phone: 403-269-2420

Cost: Tune-ups starting at $40

This one-man operation brings friendly service, vast knowledge, and a love of cycling to the Calgary community. Make your repair or tune-up appointment today, as Bent Knee books up quickly!

Location: 335 Brookmere Road SW

Phone: 403-818-4738

Cost: Varies by service

Rath specializes in vintage repairs and restorations, but these certified United Bike Institute Mechanics are happy to fix your modern-day bicycles too.

Location: Calgary’s Ramsay community

Phone: 403-617-5627

Cost: Tune-ups vary by service, with competitive shop and material rates that have been bench-marked across the region

Velofix is re-defining the bike service and shop experience by bringing mobile services to cyclists. The innovation repair company can come to your place of work, your house, or a cycling focused event to service your bike on the spot.

Location: Wherever you are!

Phone: 1-855-835-6349, email [email protected], or book online

Cost: Tune-ups start at $109

Bike Bike offers services and maintenance exclusively to their clients, giving cyclists all the more reason to dive into their customized, consultative approach and purchase a beautiful and practical bike from this Inglewood shop.

Location: #130 – 1439 10th Avenue SE

Phone: 403-457-2453

Cost: Varies by service