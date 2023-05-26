"Hail anxiety is a thing": Lessons learned from living in Calgary

Whether you are here for a day or a lifetime, there are lots of lessons to be learned from spending time in Calgary.

A Reddit thread asked people for life lessons they learned from their time in Calgary.

In the past couple of weeks, we have had smoke warnings, temperatures near 30 degrees, rain, and hail. That means the weather was on many people’s minds.

“Always take a jacket with you when you go outside for the evening,” one user said.

One user who clearly has been left unprepared before said, “Don’t put your winter or summer clothes away for the season. Never know when you’ll need it.”

Another comment had some good advice for what we are experiencing now. “Those warm, sunny summer days are fleeting, so enjoy them to the max while they’re here!”

“Plant nothing before May long weekend,” added another user, who also reminded everyone “don’t be fooled by ‘fools spring’. There’s always another blast of winter coming. Always,” and “take advantage of every day of nice weather we have during the summer.”

This comment is another reminder to always be prepared. “Dress for the season…all of them…all the time”

Others focused on the road where common courtesy is always appreciated.

“When someone lets you in a tight run of traffic, wave in the rearview. It’s a small gesture but can brighten someone’s day, it always brightens mine when I receive the wave 😊”

“Doesn’t matter how many ring roads we build. Deerfoot is still a death trap,” added another user.

“Always leave 20 minutes before you think you have to, 45 if your travel includes the Deerfoot,” another person explained.

If you are looking to get ahead in your career, this user says Calgary could be the spot for you.

“People are willing to give you 15 minutes in corporate Calgary. It’s a city of networking. There’s an entrepreneurial spirit in this city.”

And no matter where you are from or where you are planning on going, there is one thing we all can agree on.