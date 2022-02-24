Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Las Vegas are available for under $235 this fall

Ready for a trip to Sin City? There are budget friendly, roundtrip flights available from Calgary to Las Vegas this fall.

According to YYC Deals, affordable fares to Vegas can be found in September and October 2022.

There are flights to be had through both Air Canada Rouge and WestJet, and trips are nonstop in both directions.

It’s important to note that all non-US citizen air travellers to the United States must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccine prior to boarding an airplane to the US.

Additionally, air passengers to the US ages two years and older, regardless of vaccination status or citizenship, must provide a negative COVID-19 viral test taken within one calendar day of travel.

Back to the deals: Thursday to Sunday flights from Calgary to Las Vegas this fall can be found for less than $235 — and that’s including taxes and fees.

You may have to pay a little extra if you want to check luggage or select your seats in advance, but for a long weekend getaway to Vegas, this is a steal of a deal either way!

Pack your bags, research which nightclubs and pool parties you want to hit up, save a little spare change for the slot machines, and get ready to visit the iconic Strip.

And remember: what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.

How to find and book this deal:

1. Go to FlightHub, and try one of the below date combinations:

September 8 to 11

September 22 to 25

October 13 to 16

October 20 to 23

It’s recommended that you use a desktop or laptop computer to search, as these flights might not show up on the mobile version of FlightHub.

2. After your search completes, you may need to select the “Cheapest” or “Shortest / Direct” tabs to see these flights at the lowest fares.

3. Choose your flights, click “Select”, and continue through FlightHub’s booking process. Alternately, you can head over to the Air Canada Rouge or WestJet websites to book directly through the airline at similar prices.

Happy travels!