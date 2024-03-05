A super Comic Con for kids is soaring into Calgary this month

Head down to Calgary Central Libray to learn how to create your own flipbook in an animation workshop led by the Quickdraw Animation Society.

The little ones will love contributing to an interactive community mural guided by renowned local artist Dean Stanton. And make sure to visit the Puppet Stuff Canada creative team to discover the magic of puppetry.

The Puppet Stuff Canada team will share their process of designing and constructing puppets. You may even hear tales of their involvement in making the new Fraggle Rock series.

Other guests you can look forward to meeting at the event include representatives from Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts, Comic-Kazi, Planet Fitness, and Youth Central Interactive Art.

And saving the day will work up an appetite, so check out the food trucks on-site throughout the afternoon.

When: March 30, 2024

Time: Noon to 4:30 pm

Where: Calgary Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Cost: $7.95 for children, $14.95 for adults. Purchase online