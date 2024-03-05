A super Comic Con for kids is soaring into Calgary this month
Strap on your capes and utility belts! A new comics celebration is coming to town this month and it will take your little one’s imagination to new heights.
The inaugural Calgary Kids Comic Con is happening at Calgary Central Library on Saturday, March 30.
The family-friendly event is organized by the folks behind the Calgary Cat Festival and aims to promote learning and reading through the power of comics. Attendees of all ages will discover kids’ literature, creative classes and art activities, and presentations by special guests.
View this post on Instagram
“We aim to nurture children’s interests in art, comics, graphic novels, and pop culture,” a Calgary Kids Comic Con representative told Daily Hive. “Our goal is to inspire the next generation of artists, authors, and creators at the event.
“We want to provide opportunities for kids to engage with literature, art, and pop culture in a fun, educational way.”
Head down to Calgary Central Libray to learn how to create your own flipbook in an animation workshop led by the Quickdraw Animation Society.
The little ones will love contributing to an interactive community mural guided by renowned local artist Dean Stanton. And make sure to visit the Puppet Stuff Canada creative team to discover the magic of puppetry.
The Puppet Stuff Canada team will share their process of designing and constructing puppets. You may even hear tales of their involvement in making the new Fraggle Rock series.
Other guests you can look forward to meeting at the event include representatives from Bow Valley College Centre for Entertainment Arts, Comic-Kazi, Planet Fitness, and Youth Central Interactive Art.
And saving the day will work up an appetite, so check out the food trucks on-site throughout the afternoon.
Calgary Kids Comic Con
When: March 30, 2024
Time: Noon to 4:30 pm
Where: Calgary Central Library — 800 3rd Street SE, Calgary
Cost: $7.95 for children, $14.95 for adults. Purchase online
Community Partnership Content