Cobb’s Adventure Park is always a treat and this year, its team is going for the tricks and scares for Halloween with the return of Field of Screams.

For the spooky season, Cobb’s Adventure Park transforms into a “terrifying, thrilling, and spine-tingling terror show.”

You can check out one of this year’s six haunted houses, which all touch on some classic scary scenarios: Buried Alive, Haunted Mansion, Mad House, Scary Tales, Aliens, and Death Trap.

Death Trap takes parkgoers through a 6,000-square-foot maze, which sounds fine… until you get to any “dead end” where you are greeted by some characters you probably don’t want to spend your weekend with. You may also want to watch your step (and your back) in this massive spooky maze.

Along with some haunted houses, there will be tractor rides, pedal cars, some giant puzzles, and a bonfire, plus games like archery tag, and black light mini golf.

There are also a ton of great food options from food trucks including ice cream and mini donuts to reward yourself for surviving a scary night out.

And what would Halloween be without a special candy store on-site?

If you need to lower the heart rate after the scares or want a moment of zen before a thrilling night, the kangaroo petting zoo will be open until 8 pm.

You might also like: You can buy a detached house for under $450K in these four Alberta cities

The winter forecast for Alberta is out and a cold outbreak is on tap

"It's so fun": Peter Dinklage just showed some serious love for Calgary

The rest of the activities are open from 6 to 11 pm; however, some may close early depending on weather conditions and lighting due to safety concerns.

Tickets for Field of Screams are available now with the event taking place on seven spooky nights across October. Tickets are $30 online and $40 at the door.

This is just one of the fall events Cobbs has on the go this season. You can also bring the family down during the weekend to check out Pumpkin Palooza, where you can find your perfect future Jack-O’-Lantern.

When: October 11, 12, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Cobb’s Adventure Park — 1500 84th Street NE

Cost: Tickets online start at $30