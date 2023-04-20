Discover over 700 beers, ciders and spirits at Calgary International Beerfest next month

One of the fastest-growing beer festivals in the world is happening in Calgary next month, and aficionados will have plenty to cheer for!

The 2023 Calgary International Beerfest is taking place on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6 at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.

With over 700 beers, ciders, and spirits from more than 150 breweries and distilleries to discover, you’re bound to find a new favourite to raise a glass with.

A huge list of breweries, distilleries, cider, restaurants and events can be found on the Alberta Beer Festival website. The makers come from over 40 countries around the world and we can’t wait to try as many as possible.

Some of the best breweries around will be just a stall away to try, including Alley Kat Brewing, Marda Loop Brewing Co, SnoDay Spirits, and Troubled Tea, to name just a few.

You better bring your appetite as some of the best food spots in Calgary will be serving up dishes, including Cluck N Cleaver, Greta Bar, and Madi’s on 9th.

In addition to wandering out and drinking some of the best craft beer from across the world, there will also be beer and cooking seminars, VIP beer geek experiences, local music and live DJs, and even a sports lounge where you can watch the big game on a giant 20 x 10 foot LED screen.

Advance tickets are on sale now. Pick yours up and get ready for the hoppiest event of the year.

When: May 5 and 6, 2023

Time: 5 to 10 pm (Friday), noon to 4:30 pm and 5:30 to 10 pm (Saturday)

Where: BMO Centre at Stampede Park Halls D, E and F– 20 Roundup Way, Calgary

Tickets: $19.99 to $49.99 in advance, purchase online

With files from Hogan Short