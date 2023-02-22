FoodFood EventsFood News

Halal Ribfest: Massive halal food event coming to Calgary this summer

Feb 22 2023, 10:48 pm
The Halal Ribfest, a massive halal food tour happening across North America, has a planned stop in Calgary.

Founded in Toronto last year, The Halal Ribfest is set to be a much bigger event this year, with stops in BC, Alberta, Ontario, and several American states.

The tour will start in Vancouver and then head to Calgary on June 9 to 11. It’ll then continue on to Edmonton, Downsview, Windsor, and several other Canadian cities.

The event will feature halal food vendors offering everything from shawarma to burgers to South African BBQ, in addition to ice cream stalls and beverage options.

There will also be carnival rides and games, a local market, and food competitions, though exact details will vary depending on the location.

Vendor applications are still open for the Calgary event, and the location has yet to be shared by event organizers, so stay tuned for more details.

Halal Ribfest

When: June 9 to 11
Where: TBD location in Calgary

