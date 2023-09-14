A Calgary community is going car-free this weekend

World Car-Free Day is coming up this month and Inglewood will be celebrating early in Calgary this weekend.

On Sunday, 9th Avenue SE from 11th Street to 14th Street will be closed to traffic between 11 am and 5 pm in an effort to promote walking and biking in the community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood BIA Calgary (@inglewoodyyc)

The global event was created to highlight the benefits of going car-free including reducing air pollution and promoting walking and cycling in a safer environment.

Inglewood is making it into an event to look forward to with live music, a marching band, street performances, fashion shows, and sidewalk shopping all scheduled for the big day.

The neighbourhood’s many trendy shops and restaurants will also be expanding their storefronts outside, giving visitors so many things to look at while they wander through the historic community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood BIA Calgary (@inglewoodyyc)

It is the third year Inglewood has opted into the event.

“Boasting 250 businesses, Inglewood is one of Calgary’s most vibrant communities. We extend a warm invitation to Calgarians and visitors to bring your family, your dog, your friends and join with cities from Bogota, Jarkata to Reykjavik, and cities across North America in celebrating Car Free Day,” says Rebecca O’Brien, executive director of the Inglewood Business Improvement Area.

Car Free Sunday in Calgary

When: September 17, 11 am to 5 pm

Where: 9th Avenue SE from 11th Street to 14th Street