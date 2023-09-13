Calgarians can trade in their coins for limited-edition loonies and toonies this weekend

Calgarians who can’t resist a shiny new coin will love this event hosted by the Royal Canadian Mint, where they can trade in their coins for some new, limited-edition loonies and toonies.

There will be three different artistic, commemorative coins available for the public to trade for.

The 2023 $2 National Indigenous Peoples Day commemorative circulation coin will be available. The featured artwork is the combined vision of three different artists — a first for a Canadian circulation coin.

Read in detail about the carefully crafted design and meaning behind its symbols here.

The second new coin available to the public is the Elsie MacGill commemorative coin.

“Elizabeth ‘Elsie’ MacGill (1905 – 1980) was a person of brilliant mind and unconquerable spirit. A woman of many firsts, she led a trail-blazing career in aeronautical engineering and was a passionate and effective advocate for gender equality in the workplace and beyond,” reads a Canadian Mint Instagram post.

If you’d like to read more about Elsie and other incredible female scientists, check out the Canadian Mint’s blog here.

And Calgarians who might have missed the chance to trade in their coins for the black toonie created in commemoration of Queen Elizabeth II’s historic reign will be happy to know they have another chance this weekend! The 2022 coin will be available to trade as well.

Coins will be available while supplies last and are cash-only exchanges.

The Royal Canadian Mint coin exchange

When: September 16 and 15 from 10 am to 7 pm

Where: Silver Gold Bull, Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE