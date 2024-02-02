An annual tradition that will see over 80 people plunge into frigid temperatures is returning to Calgary this week!

The Calgary Icebreaker Polar Dip will be held at the Mahogany Home Owner’s Beach Club this Saturday, with free parking available.

Participants leap into the icy waters in their craziest costumes in so many different poses, from star fishing to cannon-balling.

All money raised will go toward funding and raising awareness of the SA Foundation’s work against human trafficking.

It might be an even chillier dip this year with snow in the forecast starting on Saturday and set to continue until the end of the day on Sunday.

Calgary Icebreaker Polar Dip

When: February 3 at 1 pm

Where: Mahogany Home Owner’s Beach Club – 29 Masters Park Southeast

Price: $100 in advance to partake or $150 on the day. Tickets can be purchased here.