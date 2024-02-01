NewsWeather

Snow is on its way for Calgary this weekend

Feb 1 2024, 11:48 pm
Snowy Calgary (alexisincalgary/Instagram)

After a warm week in Calgary that had temperatures well above zero, it’s looking like some snowfall is right around the corner.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is predicting flurries to start on Saturday, with between 5 to 10 centimetres expected to fall by the end of the day on Sunday.

Alysa Pederson with ECCC tells Daily Hive that Calgary can expect to see some pretty slushy snow this weekend.

“It’s going to be pretty heavy and wet snow so it might melt on the ground a lot more rapidly as it’s falling to start, and then accumulate after.”

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Parts of Alberta are expected to see even more snow than Calgary, with up to 20 centimetres forecast for areas south of Lethbridge.

Pederson says the snowiest times of the year are actually in March and April, but February is shaping up to be warmer than usual, which could mean more snow this month.

