Three Calgary houses are for sale and you could own almost the whole street

Dec 15 2023, 6:41 pm
If you have around $2.5 million burning a hole in your pocket, you can nab a series of houses for sale on a Calgary street right now.

The three homes, located just west of the downtown core, are located on 17th Avenue SW and are currently listed for $2,550,000.

The Calgary listing involves houses 1718, 1724, and 1728 on 17th Avenue SW, which “presents a rare combination of immediate rental income and significant future development potential.”

A total square footage of over 18,000 is up for grabs between the three properties and a 160-foot-wide expanse along the esteemed 17th Avenue SW.

The 1718 17th Avenue SW home offers up a 60/100 feet corner lot with five bedrooms and two bathrooms and is currently undergoing restoration after a minor fire.

It has a partly finished basement and is “poised for new tenants.”

The listing states that adjacent properties, 1724 and 1728 17th Avenue SW, both with dimensions of 50/111 feet and 50/121 feet, feature five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and illegal basement suites.

For potential buyers, 1724 is leased for $3,000 plus utilities under a one-year agreement until July 31, 2024, while 1728 is leased for $3,500 plus utilities with a similar lease term.

Beyond the immediate rental income, the development potential is vast, pending city confirmation and approval.

“Options range from adding a lane home or creating a duplex/fourplex to incorporating commercial space, developing a mixed-use condominium, or constructing a multi-residential condominium similar to a successful project adjacent to 1718.”

The listing added that current rental income from the properties for sale ranges from $3,000 to $3,500. However, a buyer could snag permits, and city-approved developments could “transform this property into a highly lucrative investment.”

Would you be interested in buying these three houses for sale in a row in Calgary? Let us know in the comments below.

