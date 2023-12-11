Where to eat a festive holiday feast in Calgary this year
Dec 11 2023, 7:36 pm
Some things change, but not wanting to make and clean up an elaborate holiday dinner is not one of those things.
Luckily, many top-notch Calgary restaurants are offering Christmas Eve dinners and Christmas Day brunch and dinner services, and this is your list to pick the one you want to head to.
Here are some awesome restaurants in Calgary serving holiday meals this year.
Christmas Eve dinner (December 24)
- Hawthorn (Fairmont Palliser)
- Carriage House Hotel
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Flower & Wolf (Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire)
- Flores & Pine
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Meridian Central (Pure Casino Calgary)
Christmas Day brunch (December 25)
- Hawthorn (Fairmont Palliser)
- Yellow Door Bistro (Hotel Arts)
- Flower & Wolf (Sheraton Suites Calgary Eau Claire)
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Garden Court Restaurant (The Glenmore Inn)
Christmas dinner (December 25)
- Hawthorn (Fairmont Palliser)
- Carriage House Hotel
- Yellow Door Bistro (Hotel Arts)
- Thomsons Kitchen & Bar
- Grey Eagle Resort and Casino