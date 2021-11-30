If you are looking to celebrate Christmas at home this year with a great dinner but don’t feel like prepping, cooking, and cleaning – we’ve got you covered with options for everything from a tasty turkey to delectable desserts.

Here are some of the best spots to pick up a delicious Christmas feast to-go in Calgary.

Great Events Catering is offering ready-to-eat holiday meals with your choice between butter roasted turkey legs and thighs, pan-roasted herb and apple stuffed pork loin, and so much more. They also offer numerous side dishes and desserts to complete your meal.

The Festive Curbside Feast is back again at the Calgary Zoo. You’ll be able to order a ready-to-eat meal for pick up on December 24 to 26 and support the Institute/Calgary Zoo’s wildlife conservation initiatives at the same time. All orders must be placed by December 21.

Simply Elegant Catering has three dining options for you to choose from, including a traditional turkey dinner for two, a three-course dinner for two, and a cocktail gathering for 10.

Christmas Dinners from ATCO are available for pre-order until December 20 or while quantities last. They are offering ready-to roast turkey, tons of gourmet sides and even sticky plum pudding with whiskey caramel sauce for dessert. They are almost sold out, so act fast.

If you’re looking to spice things up this holiday season, why not try a festive Christmas combo tray from T&T Supermarket? They have tons of options with sushi, sashimi, duck, and of course, turkey, ready to eat and ready to satisfy your cravings.

This boutique inn has a delicious Christmas dinner option available. You have the options of turkey or prime rib, and both come with all the fixings. Contact them directly to place your order before December 21.

The Ship and Anchor Pub has got you covered for your Christmas dinner. Sold per portion, you can get a great turkey dinner, and apple cinnamon crumble for as many or as few people as you need. Meals are available to be pre-ordered until December 12.

Warm and ready for you by pick-up, everything is taken care of, from the starter to the dessert. They are serving a 13-pound roast turkey that serves 8-10 people. Three-day notice for orders is required.

The Westin offers turkey dinners through its “Reserve a Bird” menu, with 15- or 22-pound turkey options. The birds come with all the sides you could want and are promised to serve 10 to 12, or 20 to 22 guests, depending on which size you choose. They also have gluten-free options.

Deane House is offering a holiday dinner for two, with three different options to suit your needs. You can try their free-range turkey, beef wellington, or pork shoulder for dinner, all coming with honey-roasted carrots, brussel sprouts and other sides.

Festive turkey to go may be just what you need for the holidays, and Hawthorne has you covered. Your order comes with their specialty baked loaf of bread with whipped honey butter and more holiday must-haves.

The Christmas Dinner takeout at Best Western is pretty remarkable, with options for two people, six to eight people, or 10-12 people. Roasted Tom Turkey is on the menu, along with buttermilk mashed potatoes, your choice of pie, and other festive favourites.

With files from Teana Graziani and Manisha Singh