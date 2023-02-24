A Calgary park is hosting a hiring fair this weekend with over 50 jobs open

A Calgary park is looking to fill a number of positions they have available for the summer.

Heritage Park is holding its very first hiring fair this Saturday, February 25, from 10 am to 3 pm, at the Gasoline Alley Museum.

They have seasonal and summer jobs available, along with some full and part-time positions at the Park, which features 180 exhibits and 55,000 artifacts.

On their website, they say with all of the events they put on and everything they have at the Park, no two days are ever the same!

From cashiers to costuming assistants, there are over 50 jobs available. They have a number of positions for every different skill set, so there really is something for every job hunter.

Some of the benefits of working at Heritage Park include employee discounts on food and retail items, free entrance to the Park, staff events, and so much more!

Remember to bring copies of your resume and make sure you dress to impress.

PepsiCo is also holding a Calgary hiring fair as part of its national hiring day. So if you are looking for a change or some extra cash this summer, this is a good weekend to get that ball rolling.