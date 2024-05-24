If you’re looking for a reason to smile, a viral video of a man helping a family of ducks cross a busy Calgary road is sure to bring some joy to your day!

The video posted to TikTok this week shows a mother duck surrounded by her ducklings in the middle of a major intersection on Crowchild Trail.

It’s a tense video to watch, with traffic speeding by on either side before a man leaps to the rescue!

He’s quickly become a local hero, with people flocking to the comments to praise his humble act of kindness.

Some comments were more enthusiastic than others, with one calling for “duck man for mayor!”

It also seemed to stoke a lot of local Calgary and Canadian pride.

The ducks sure seemed to be stubborn, though, resisting the man’s gentle guidance at the beginning but eventually making it to the other side of the road.

They even got an extra helping hand at the end, as a City of Calgary worker seemingly pulled over and helped them all on the final stretch.