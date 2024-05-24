NewsPets & AnimalsCuratedVideos

Viral video captures man guiding mother duck and ducklings across busy Calgary road

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
May 24 2024, 6:28 pm
Viral video captures man guiding mother duck and ducklings across busy Calgary road
@lisajuliejacobs/TikTok

If you’re looking for a reason to smile, a viral video of a man helping a family of ducks cross a busy Calgary road is sure to bring some joy to your day!

The video posted to TikTok this week shows a mother duck surrounded by her ducklings in the middle of a major intersection on Crowchild Trail. 

@lisajuliejacobs

Spring time drama!!!

♬ original sound – lisajuliejacobs

 

It’s a tense video to watch, with traffic speeding by on either side before a man leaps to the rescue! 

Calgary road

He’s quickly become a local hero, with people flocking to the comments to praise his humble act of kindness.

Calgary road

Some comments were more enthusiastic than others, with one calling for “duck man for mayor!”

It also seemed to stoke a lot of local Calgary and Canadian pride.

The ducks sure seemed to be stubborn, though, resisting the man’s gentle guidance at the beginning but eventually making it to the other side of the road. 

They even got an extra helping hand at the end, as a City of Calgary worker seemingly pulled over and helped them all on the final stretch.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ News
+ Pets & Animals
+ Curated
+ Videos

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop