A landspout tornado was spotted in Alberta and it was stunning (PHOTOS)

May 31 2023, 11:59 pm
A landspout tornado was reported in central Alberta Wednesday afternoon, with numerous photos of the twister popping up online.

The storm that spawned the landspout was reported to be just north of Botha and Stettler when it was captured by storm chasers in the area.

The sighting even spurred a brief tornado warning for the area, which was later canceled by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Earlier on Wednesday the ECCC issued their thunderstorm outlook for the province, which included the chance of tornadoes.

