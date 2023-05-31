A landspout tornado was spotted in Alberta and it was stunning (PHOTOS)

A landspout tornado was reported in central Alberta Wednesday afternoon, with numerous photos of the twister popping up online.

The storm that spawned the landspout was reported to be just north of Botha and Stettler when it was captured by storm chasers in the area.

Landspout tornado north of Botha Alberta. Hwy 850. 4:41 #abstorm pic.twitter.com/d8bxmLWEjT — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) May 31, 2023

Tornado near hwy 850 NE of Stettler #abstorm 4:48pm pic.twitter.com/VsCODz15Cs — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) May 31, 2023

Tornado NE of Stettler near hwy 850 fizzled out. Dust lingers. 4:57pm #abstorm pic.twitter.com/1UWtSY6oL0 — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) May 31, 2023

Some crop scouting shenanigans north of Botha this afternoon #abstorm pic.twitter.com/r5jAYK9xQc — Chris Solick (@ChrisSolick) June 1, 2023

The sighting even spurred a brief tornado warning for the area, which was later canceled by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Earlier on Wednesday the ECCC issued their thunderstorm outlook for the province, which included the chance of tornadoes.