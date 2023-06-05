Brush fire near downtown Calgary sends smoke across city (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Huge plumes of smoke north of downtown Calgary had a lot of people concerned Monday afternoon as crews battled a brush fire.

The smoke can be seen coming from just north of downtown around Sunnyside and Crescent Heights.

Calgary Fire told Daily Hive the blaze began as a brush fire but “has grown in significance.”

Photos posted on social media show smoke visible from downtown.

Fire in the green space Crescent Rd NW, Calgary pic.twitter.com/WZ8f73Glu0 — Matt Perrier (@mwperrier) June 5, 2023

At the moment, no buildings or vehicles have been affected, with Calgary Fire receiving the call regarding the blaze around 2:30 pm.

Calgary Police are on the scene blocking traffic in the area while crews continue to work. They have Crescent Road NW closed between 4th Street NW and 10th Street NW.

🚧 ROAD CLOSURE 🚧 Please be advised, Crescent Road N.W. from 10 Street N.W. to Fourth Street N.W., is closed due to a 🔥 fire. ⚠️ We are asking the public to avoid the area while first responders work. pic.twitter.com/XQddPvpLuM — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) June 5, 2023

Smoke in the air is becoming an all too familiar view for Calgarians after last month’s wildfires across the province caused air quality problems for days.

It is not known what started the blaze.