News

Brush fire near downtown Calgary sends smoke across city (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Jun 5 2023, 9:55 pm
Brush fire near downtown Calgary sends smoke across city (PHOTOS/VIDEOS)
r/CalgaryCanuckle

Huge plumes of smoke north of downtown Calgary had a lot of people concerned Monday afternoon as crews battled a brush fire.

The smoke can be seen coming from just north of downtown around Sunnyside and Crescent Heights.

 

Sunnyside fire view from downtown
by u/Signal-Tadpole in Calgary

Calgary Fire told Daily Hive the blaze began as a brush fire but “has grown in significance.”

Photos posted on social media show smoke visible from downtown.

 

At the moment, no buildings or vehicles have been affected, with Calgary Fire receiving the call regarding the blaze around 2:30 pm.

Downtown on fire??
by u/Embarrassed-Leek-481 in Calgary

McHugh Bluffs 2:35 pm
by u/JPmaxell in Calgary

Calgary Police are on the scene blocking traffic in the area while crews continue to work. They have Crescent Road NW closed between 4th Street NW and 10th Street NW.

Smoke in the air is becoming an all too familiar view for Calgarians after last month’s wildfires across the province caused air quality problems for days.

It is not known what started the blaze.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.