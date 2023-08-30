Calgary came close to beating a 90-year heat record this week

August is usually when the summer heat starts to dwindle and the crisp weather begins to settle in, and while we’ve had some cooler days this month in Calgary, we’ve also seen some record-high heat.

According to Calgary Weather Records on Twitter, yesterday was the hottest August 29 since 1929.

Yesterday’s high of 31.2°C came in as a close second behind the 33.9°C recorded in 1929.

Taking 3rd and 4th place were 1996 and 1915, which sit just a touch below 2023 in a tie at 31.1°C.

Calgary beat another heat record in May that stood for over 130 years.

However, cooler weather is expected to end the month, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Rain is expected over the next couple of days on August 30 and 31, with some cloud cover to continue into Friday.

Good news if you’re planning anything exciting over the long weekend: sunny skies will return on Saturday and Sunday, but it won’t be too hot, with a high in the low to mid-20s expected.

Rain will return on Monday, so make sure you’re scheduling any outdoor activities for those two sunny days on the weekend.