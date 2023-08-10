This day in history: Calgary recorded its hottest temperature ever

If you lived in Calgary on August 10, 2018, this day might be seared in your memory as an absolute scorcher to endure.
Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Calgary has ever recorded, and August 10 took the cake.
On top of the number one spot, here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary:
- 36.7°C – August 10, 2018
- 36.2°C – June 29, 2021
- 36.1°C – July 1, 2021
- 36.1°C – July 25, 1933
- 36.1°C – July 15, 1919
- 36°C – June 30, 2021
- 35.6°C – July 22, 1936
- 35.6°C – August 3, 1914
- 35.3°C – July 26, 1984
- 35°C – August 5, 1971
If you are curious how Calgary stacks up provincially, you can check out the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta right here.
So, there you have it. Happy heativersary, Calgary, we guess?
Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in YYC and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket-list eats. Summer will be over before we know it!