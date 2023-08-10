This day in history: Calgary recorded its hottest temperature ever

If you lived in Calgary on August 10, 2018, this day might be seared in your memory as an absolute scorcher to endure.

Our friends at Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) dug into the archives and rounded up the hottest temperatures Calgary has ever recorded, and August 10 took the cake.

On top of the number one spot, here are the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Calgary:

36.7°C – August 10, 2018 36.2°C – June 29, 2021 36.1°C – July 1, 2021 36.1°C – July 25, 1933 36.1°C – July 15, 1919 36°C – June 30, 2021 35.6°C – July 22, 1936 35.6°C – August 3, 1914 35.3°C – July 26, 1984 35°C – August 5, 1971

If you are curious how Calgary stacks up provincially, you can check out the top 10 hottest temperatures ever recorded in Alberta right here.

So, there you have it. Happy heativersary, Calgary, we guess?

Be sure to wear lots of sunscreen this summer in YYC and stay hydrated while checking out some wild roadside attractions and some of the best lakes in the province, or enjoy some bucket-list eats. Summer will be over before we know it!