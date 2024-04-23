You can fly to Hawaii from Calgary for $330 roundtrip this summer
If you’re looking for a good excuse to book an exotic vacation this summer, these incredible flight deals to Hawaii are the perfect opportunity!
Cheap flights are currently available to three different spots in Hawaii: Honolulu, Kahului, and Kona (the Big Island). The roundtrip flights range in price from $330 to $401 and include one stop along the way.
View this post on Instagram
From taking in the spectacular nature and scenery to delicious restaurants and museums, you won’t ever be bored. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit — it always offers the most incredible views!
View this post on Instagram
- You might also like:
- A HUGE floating water park in Alberta is back for another summer
- An Alberta spot was just named a top travel destination this summer
- 11 Alberta small towns that become spectacular in the summer
And if these flights still seem out of budget for you, you might want to check out this Alberta spot that was just named a top spot to travel this summer!
How to book these flights:
- Visit the Google Flight searches for each destination: Kailua-Kona, Kahului and Honolulu
- Or, on Google Flights, click on the departure date box to open the calendar view. Select the cheapest flights (the months these deals are cheapest are in June and the fall months from October to December.
- You can also check Kayak and Scanner for the lowest prices.