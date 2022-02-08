Fly roundtrip from Calgary to BC and Ontario for $115 or less starting next month

COVID-19 continues to present a risk to public health. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Book a Canadian getaway for cheap this year, with flights from Calgary to destinations in Ontario and BC going for $115 or less.

According to YYC Deals, there are plenty of low fares to be found as WestJet and Air Canada battle Flair Airlines and new low-cost carrier Lynx Air.

Roundtrip flights can be booked for between $91 and $115 to Ontario and BC through WestJet in March, April, May, June, September, and October 2022.

Roundtrip flights from Calgary to Toronto are currently available from $114, or, if you prefer to land outside of Ontario’s capital city, Calgary to Kitchener-Waterloo fares can be purchased for $98, to Hamilton for $109, or to Ottawa for $115.

For those hoping to head to our westernmost province from Calgary, roundtrip flights to Vancouver are available from $112 right now.

Trips can also be booked from Calgary to Kelowna for $104, to Comox for $112, to Abbotsford for $102, and to Victoria for as low as $91.

How to find and book these deals

1. Search the following on Google flights, based on where you’d like to travel:

2. Click on the departure date box to open up the calendar view and browse for the cheapest date combinations.

3. Select the travel dates and times that work best for you at the lowest fare.

4. Go to the WestJet website.

5. Use the same dates you found on Google Flights to book your trip.

It’s important to note that to travel domestically in Canada, you’ll need to have proof of vaccine and a valid photo ID with you to be able to board a plane.

And remember, if you’re planning on travelling outside of Alberta, it’s important to review your destination’s COVID-19 public health restrictions before you leave.

Bon voyage!