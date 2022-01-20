New airline offers flights from Calgary to Vancouver for $49

Looking for a budget-friendly getaway? Canada’s newest airline is offering flights out of Calgary International Airport for as low as $49.

Lynx Air describes itself as an ultra low-cost carrier model — offering low fares, flexibility, and choice.

According to the Lynx Air website, travellers can choose their experience, “Whether you want an affordable no-frills flight or extras. Our à la carte system means you only pay for what you want and nothing more.”

Lynx’s current destinations include Calgary, Vancouver, Kelowna, Toronto, and Winnipeg. Lynx’s inaugural flight will take to the skies on April 7, 2022, from Calgary to Vancouver.

With Lynx Air, one-way flights from Calgary to Vancouver can be found starting at $49, while a roundtrip flight between the two cities starts at a fare of $88.

Low prices are available from Calgary to other Canadian cities too. A one-way trip from Calgary to Toronto goes from $69, or $118.55 for a roundtrip. If you’re looking to fly from Calgary to Kelowna, fares start at $39, and the base fare for a trip out to Winnipeg is 49.

It’s important to note that passengers are allowed to bring one personal item onboard for free, which must be stored under the seat in front of you. Additional carry-on bags and checked luggage are permitted for a fee. If you want to select your select or get priority boarding, you can do so for an additional cost.

To check out more of Lynx’s fares or book a flight, go through the following steps.

Head to the Lynx Air website: flylynx.com Select your departure and arrival destinations, travel dates, and specify whether the flight is one-way or roundtrip, then hit “Search.” Make sure to check off the “Best Fare Calendar” box if your travel dates are flexible to browse dates with the lowest prices. Select your dates. Confirm your dates and fare. Choose add-ons such as baggage, priority boarding, and seat selection. Fill out your passenger information and continue to payment and confirmation.

Find out more about Lynx’s fares or book a flight here. Bon, voyage!

With files from Amanda Wawryk