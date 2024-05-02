With the Loblaw boycott in full swing, many Calgarians have been looking to support small and local grocery stores, and some offer pretty great bargains.

The boycott took off in a Reddit group called “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which currently has 66,000 members. Participating shoppers officially started to avoid the chain on Tuesday, and the move is planned to continue for the entire month of May.

While many have shown support for the initiative, others have questioned if the alternatives really are much better.

In a separate Reddit thread, Calgarians have been discussing their favourite local spots where they snag the best deals and are also sharing their opinions about the effectiveness of the boycott more generally.

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

“What am I missing? Are we supposed to go to stores that charge higher prices than shop at Superstore? Shouldn’t we boycott Coop or Save on that charge an order of magnitude more for the same products?” asked one Reddit user.

Other users were quick to jump into the discussion to defend the boycott, saying things like flyers from local grocery stores can make a difference, and ultimately, they’d rather see all that money go towards supporting local.

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Regardless of which side of the debate you’re on, it’s impossible not to love a good deal these days, and there are some pretty fantastic suggestions from Calgarians.

Fresh Routes, Freestone, The Crisp Apple, The Apple Lady, Daily Fresh Produce, and H & W Produce seem to be getting most of the local love.

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Users shared some of the highlights about their favourite stores. You can look forward to great bulk pricing and new deals (shared to Facebook) every couple of weeks at The Crisp Apple, gluten-free products and fresh produce at The Apple Lady, and, of course, the Freestone deals.

Others also love the fresh food available at farmers’ markets and food stands.

Comment

byu/lamdefinitelynotadog from discussion

inCalgary

Do you have any favourite deals or places to shop in the city? Let us know in the comments!