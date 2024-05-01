Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Albertans are turning to local grocery chains in response.

The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes. The month-long boycott officially started today, and if you’re planning on taking part, there’s an Alberta-owned and operated produce store with some wicked deals on fruits and veggies.

Edmonton-based H&W Produce operates five locations in Edmonton, one in Sherwood Park and one location in Calgary. Each store is unique and carries a large selection of produce staples with an emphasis on locally grown produce and items.

Best of all, the produce is cheap. It’s not hard to fill a cart with fresh fruits and vegetables for around $20. And the weekly specials? Those will net you an even bigger bargain.

For example, these are H&W’s weekly specials for all Edmonton and Sherwood Park locations:

Compare that to Loblaw-owned No Frills, where celery is currently on sale for $2.99 each, a crown of broccoli costs $3.49 per pound, and green cabbage is $1.19 a pound.

There are more weekly specials that vary from store to store, so it’s best to follow your nearest location on Facebook to keep up with the deals.

We love how easy it can be to get lots of fresh veg in our diets, even on a budget, by planning meals around the deals.

If you’re looking for more local grocery chains to support, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta, and 44 are in Edmonton.

You might also like: Edmonton housing market seeing "more value" than Calgary

Alberta government walks back low-income transit pass funding cuts in Calgary and Edmonton

Oilers star has seen hilarious "Shaq Hyman" skits and loves them

You can find the full list or add your own here.

With files from Emma Kilburn-Smith