FoodNewsGrocery

Boycotting Loblaw? Calgarians are shifting to these local grocery stores instead

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
May 1 2024, 7:47 pm
Boycotting Loblaw? Calgarians are shifting to these local grocery stores instead
@theitalianstoreyyc/Instagram | @calgarycoop/Instagram

Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Calgarians are turning to local stores in response.

The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes.

The month-long boycott officially started today, and if you’re planning on taking part, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta named, and 67 of those are in Calgary.

So, if you’re participating in the boycott, you might want to check out one of these local favourites. You can find the full list or add your own here.

The Italian Store

Address: 5130 Skyline Way NE

Sunterra

Address: There are eight locations in Calgary, and you can find them all here.

European Market Deli and Produce

Address: 7133 11th Street SE

Calgary Co-op

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Calgary Co-op (@calgarycoop)

Address: There are over 40 Co-op locations in Calgary. You can find a store near you using the store locator here.

Sunnyside Natural Market

Address: 338 10th Street NW Unit 10

Shaganappi Mediterranean Market

Address: There are two locations in Calgary: 9950 Macleod Trail SE and 3919 17th Avenue SW

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Dished
+ News
+ Grocery

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop