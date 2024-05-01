Thousands are planning to boycott the massive Canadian retailer Loblaw amidst surging grocery prices, and many Calgarians are turning to local stores in response.

The boycott took root in the subreddit “Loblaws Is Out of Control,” which is protesting the chain store over customers’ frustrations around the continuous price hikes.

The month-long boycott officially started today, and if you’re planning on taking part, the crowd-sourced platform Altgrocery.ca has been rounding up local alternatives. There are nearly 200 stores in Alberta named, and 67 of those are in Calgary.

So, if you’re participating in the boycott, you might want to check out one of these local favourites. You can find the full list or add your own here.

Address: 5130 Skyline Way NE

Address: There are eight locations in Calgary, and you can find them all here.

Address: 7133 11th Street SE

Address: There are over 40 Co-op locations in Calgary. You can find a store near you using the store locator here.

Address: 338 10th Street NW Unit 10

Address: There are two locations in Calgary: 9950 Macleod Trail SE and 3919 17th Avenue SW