Eye on the sky: Calgary under risk of funnel clouds today

It has been a Stampede full of storms but the risk of thunderstorms in Calgary today brings with it the chance of funnel clouds, too.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a special weather statement for the City of Calgary.

The statement says conditions in Calgary are favourable for some thunderstorms to produce funnel clouds.

ECCC says these types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground.

It does say, however, there is a chance that this rotation could become more intense and become a weak landspout tornado.

It has been a wet start to Stampede with rain sprinkling the grounds basically every day of the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth. Thursday was the worst with some major rain and hail causing problems across the city.

Earlier this month a massive tornado touched down on Canada Day near the town of Didsbury. It was the strongest tornado to hit Alberta since a tornado in Edmonton 35 years ago.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by ECCC.