Tornado damages homes, injuries reported in central Alberta (VIDEOS)

Jul 1 2023, 8:52 pm
RCMP in central Alberta says a tornado has caused damage to homes, and injuries have been reported.

Just before 2 pm on Canada Day, Didsbury RCMP received reports of a large tornado in Mountain View County, Highway 2 at 581 specifically, ranging from one to two kilometres wide.

Houses have been damaged and injured reported, RCMP said. 

“Please take cover if you are in this area,” RCMP stated in a news release.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 1:49 pm due to a tornado warning being issued for south central Alberta, with “extra care and attention should be exercised in and around the following localities: Sundre, Olds and Didsbury.”

The emergency alert was eventually canceled at 2:45 pm.

