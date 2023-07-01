Tornado damages homes, injuries reported in central Alberta (VIDEOS)

RCMP in central Alberta says a tornado has caused damage to homes, and injuries have been reported.

Just before 2 pm on Canada Day, Didsbury RCMP received reports of a large tornado in Mountain View County, Highway 2 at 581 specifically, ranging from one to two kilometres wide.

Houses have been damaged and injured reported, RCMP said.

Significant tornado a short time ago SE of Didsbury, Alberta #abstorm @weathernetwork pic.twitter.com/21ZZ8URKKO — Braydon Morisseau (@BraydonMoreSo) July 1, 2023

4 impressive images of the tornado that struck Didsbury, #Alberta. This tornado had some swift motion & has done significant damage to buildings & trees. Credits are on the images, links to their post will be in the replies down below. #ABStorm #severewx @ECCCWeatherAB pic.twitter.com/zva6zddluT — Vortix (@VortixWx) July 1, 2023

Violent tornado just hit homes SE of Didsbury, AB. First responders on scene #abstorn pic.twitter.com/4Rhco3UWdZ — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) July 1, 2023

View of the tornado from south side of Carstairs. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/WMnzZ1w9sA — Kyle Chester (@KyleCheserGeo) July 1, 2023

“Please take cover if you are in this area,” RCMP stated in a news release.

An Alberta Emergency Alert was issued at 1:49 pm due to a tornado warning being issued for south central Alberta, with “extra care and attention should be exercised in and around the following localities: Sundre, Olds and Didsbury.”

The emergency alert was eventually canceled at 2:45 pm.