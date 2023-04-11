"The Last of Us" star Nick Offerman is coming to Calgary for a huge outdoor comedy show

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The list of stars coming to the Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (GOCF) in Calgary continues to grow, and a big name has just been added to this summer’s lineup.

Nick Offerman, star of NBC’s Parks & Recreation and HBO’s The Last of Us, has been announced as the Friday night headliner of the weekend comedy extravaganza.

Fans can head to Prince’s Island Park on August 25 to see the Emmy-nominated comedian, writer and producer alongside two other hilarious comics in the outdoor setting.

“It promises to be a night of deliberative talking, mirth, and music.” said GOCF in a release. “An evening with Nick Offerman that compels listeners to chuckle while also causing them to honestly countenance the aspects of humanity about which we have to laugh so that we don’t attack one another with shovels.

“If the evening is light on dance, the audience has only themselves to blame.”

Offerman is beloved as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, a role which earned him the Television Critics Association Award for Individual Achievement in Comedy and two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

He also starred as Bill in episode 3 of the Calgary-filmed The Last of Us, with many praising Offerman for some of the finest work in his career.

Also on the bill for GOCF’s Friday night at Prince’s Island Park are Sam Morril (Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) and Dan Soder (Billions, Inside Amy Schumer).

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales on Friday, August 25 and Sunday, August 27, will be donated to The Mustard Seed, while partial proceeds from Saturday, August 26, will be donated to Accessible Queer Spaces.

There will also be a 50/50 draw in support of Easter Seals Alberta’s Camp Horizon, which provides individuals with disabilities and medical conditions with life-changing outdoor camp experiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Great Outdoors Comedy Festival (@greatoutdoorscf)

Offerman, Morril and Soder round out a stacked lineup for GOCF Calgary 2023, which also includes Jonathan Van Ness, Monet X Change and Priyanka on Saturday night and Andrew Schulz & Annie Lederman on Sunday evening. Tickets are on sale now.

When: August 25 to 27, 2023

Where: Prince’s Island Park, Calgary

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

With files from Peter Klein