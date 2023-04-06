Five special events you NEED to check out at Calgary Expo this month

The countdown is on and Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, one of Alberta’s largest pop-culture events, is just a few weeks away.

Expect a packed house at Stampede Park drawing in tens of thousands of people from Thursday, April 27 to Sunday, April 30. Comic book fans, cosplay lovers, video game fanatics and more will be there, and you should, too.

If any more excitement was needed, Calgary Expo has a bunch of special events that you won’t want to miss. So mark these down in your calendar and get ready to geek out!

Make sure to mark Friday, April 28 on your calendar because POW! Parade of Wonders returns for its ninth anniversary at 10:30 am. Each year, thousands of cosplayers walk alongside special Expo guests during the free celebration of fandom and creativity throughout downtown Calgary to get to the opening ceremonies at 11:15 am. Past parades have drawn crowds of over 17,500 spectators.

Join Anakin Skywalker himself for a special Calgary Expo event, An Evening with Hayden Christensen. The Vancouver-born actor first appeared as the memorable Star Wars character in the prequel films, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith. He would later reprise the role with a voice cameo in The Rise of Skywalker as well as starring in Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Comedy legends The Kids in the Hall – Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson – present an exclusive night of songs, sketches, and side-splitting true stories at Calgary Expo. Using fresh perspectives, the group will explore their comical legacy as well as some of their most loved characters.

The Calgary Expo Replica Competition challenges participants to recreate an iconic prop or costume piece. A team of experienced judges will select the Best Novice Maker and the Best Experienced Maker, while attendees will decide the Fan Favourite. There are cash prizes to be won as well as a weekend pass to Calgary Expo 2023.

The best of Calgary’s cosplay community will show off their latest creations in the highly-anticipated Masters Of Cosplay Grand Prix. The Stampede Qualifier features a variety of categories and cash prizes to be won, with the Best in Show winning a trip to FAN EXPO Canada to compete in the Masters of Cosplay Grand Prix Finale.

When: April 27 to 30, 2023

Time: 4 to 9 pm (Thursday), 12 to 8 pm (Friday), 10 am to 7 pm (Saturday), 10 am to 5 pm (Sunday)

Where: Stampede Park, Calgary

Tickets: Advance tickets available now until April 12, 2023; single-day passes starting at $12 for children ages 6 to 12, $17 for youth ages 13 to 17, and $22 for ages 18 and up. Four-Day Pass, Ultimate Fan Package, and VIP Packages are also available.