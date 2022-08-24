Lina’s Italian Market, Calgary’s favourite Italian market for imported foods and freshly made authentic food, is celebrating a birthday next month.

It’s one of the coolest supermarkets in YYC.

To celebrate its 130th birthday (wow!), it’s having a pretty fun throwback deal at the 4916 130th Avenue SE Supermercato spot.

On Thursday, September 8, from 2 to 6 pm, Lina’s is bringing back hot food prices from 1996.

These 1996 tavola calda prices include cheap deals like regular portions of classic and vegetarian lasagna for just $5, $2 pizza slices, as well as free samples and free birthday cake.

In addition to the food, there will also be some exciting live entertainment, like Italian music, folk dancers, and more. There is no RSVP needed and entry is totally free. Just show up hungry and have fun like it’s 1996.

When you are hoping to make authentic Italian food at home or would just like to order it, this is the supermarket to do it.

This is the place to track down high-quality olive oil, San Marzano tomatoes, hundreds of specialty deli meats, and so much more. Pizza, sandwiches, pasta dishes, and desserts, to name a few, are all popular orders from the kitchen here.

Stop by on September 8, travel back to the ’90s, and try some delicious eats.

Lina’s Italian Market

Address: 4916 130th Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram