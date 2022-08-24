7 most iconic Calgary food dishes you can still order today

There are quite a few iconic Calgary food dishes that many restaurants and bars have popularized over the years.

Each one is often creativity meets high quality meets time, which results in a food dish we all know and love. If they’re constantly talked about, recommended, and difficult to find in another city, that’s a good recipe for a famous dish.

From famous Chinese dishes to fast-food burgers, these are some of our favourite iconic Calgary food dishes you should definitely try.

Kale Caesar

Una

You’d think the pizza at Una would be the most iconic, like the Beltline or the Tiki, but it’s the Kale Caesar that people keep bringing up.

Made with local organic kale, this salad is then topped with a hard-boiled egg, toasted panko, crisp prosciutto, and pecorino romano. It’s probably the most talked about salad in YYC.

Address: 616 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Burger, Fries, and a Milkshake

Peters’ Drive-In

Peters’ Drive-In is an iconic Calgary fast-food joint and that’s all thanks to the simple combo meal of a cheeseburger, fries, and milkshake.

The burgers come with a special sauce, the portion of fries is huge, and there are so many delicious milkshake flavours to choose from.

Address: 219 16th Avenue NE, Calgary

Ginger Beef

Silver Inn Restaurant

This is a family-run spot specializing in Peking-style dishes and has been doing so since the mid-1970s.

What might be less well known is that the Silver Inn Restaurant actually is the birthplace of the iconic food item, ginger beef.

Ingredients and cooking style of ginger beef can change from province to province, country to country, but the popular version we all know of deep-fried strips of beef coated in a dark sweet sauce with julienned carrots and onions… that’s all Silver Inn created.

Address: 2702 Centre Street N, Calgary

Spicy Italian Sausage

Spolumbo’s Fine Foods

There are over 50 different kinds of sausages made at Spolumbo’s Fine Foods, but the spicy Italian started it all.

This is the flagship recipe, best enjoyed on a bun with peppers and a tomato sauce, a hard-to-beat Italian classic and one of the most iconic Calgary food dishes.

Address: 1308 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Donair Pizza

Seniore’s Pizza

This pizza spot in Calgary’s Northeast is a hidden gem to some and a staple spot to others.

It flies under the radar on all social media and basically thrives through reputation and word of mouth. Offering pizza by the slice, sit down, take out, and delivery, the pizza here is extremely popular.

One pizza — the Chicken Donair — has built up quite the reputation over the years. Made with grilled chicken, mozzarella and cheddar cheese, and sweet donair sauce, this is a unique pizza that feels like a YYC icon.

Address: 176 Bedford Drive NE #7, Calgary

Seafood Lasagna

Teatro

This iconic dish has been on the Teatro menu for over 25 years.

Layered between fresh sheets of pasta on this one-of-a-kind lasagna dish are fresh lobster, scallops, and prawns.

Address: 200 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Dry-Aged Bone-In Rib Steak

Hy’s Steakhouse

Accompanied by your choice of baked potato, french fries, or mashed potatoes, this 24 oz massive steak is more than $180 and is an excellent cut of meat. It’s likely the best steak on the menu, and at an institutional YYC steak spot like Hy’s, that feels iconic to us.

Address: 8th Avenue at 3rd Street SW, Calgary

