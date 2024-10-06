7 Calgary food events happening this week: October 7 to 13

It might be turkey week, but we could certainly do with a helping of even more food events in Calgary.

From a month-long pasta festival to a Spanish steakhouse pop-up, there are so many delicious eats and sips to get your hands on in YYC.

Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.

One-time-only events

It’s turkey time! While spending time with family and friends and eating a lot of food is a dream holiday for some, there’s also a whole lot of cooking and cleaning that goes with it. If you’re opting to head out this year, there are plenty of Calgary restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Recurring events

Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes, and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading, after all!

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024

Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Modern Steak brings the Spanish steakhouse experience to YYC in this month-long pop-up. Diners will choose from a five- or eight-course menu created by Chef Jose Lemus, with additional wine pairings.

When: Thursday to Sunday in October

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts at $98; reservations can be made here

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here