14 can't-miss food events happening in Calgary in October

Fall is here and for many, it’s time to bunker down and eat all the comfort food (and we aren’t judging). However, if you’re still keen to get out and about, plenty of food events are taking place in Calgary this October.

From the return of one of Alberta’s largest food festivals to a month-long Spanish steakhouse experience, there’s so much to sink your teeth into.

Here are some of the best food events heading to Calgary this October.

One-time-only events

Rye Whisky Sneak Peek

Join Two Rivers Distillery for a sneak peek of the first batch of its brand-new 100% rye whisky. You’ll sample six different ABV strengths and vote for your favourite. The winner will be bottled that night, and each guest will get to take home a one-of-a-kind bottle.

When: October 4, 2024, from 7 pm

Where: 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $107.83 per person; buy tickets here

Dandy Oktoberfest

Celebrate German beer in all its glory at Dandy’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Over the weekend, there’ll be lagers on tap and plenty of German treats on the menu. For $20, you’ll also be able to get a Dandy 10th anniversary stein and your first fill.

When: October 4 to 6, 2024

Where: Dandy Brewing Company – 2003 11th Street SE, Calgary

Price: $20 for a stein and fill; reserve a spot here

Granary Road’s annual Harvest Fair combines four of its previous festivals: Garlic Breath, Pickle Palooza, Apple Fest, and Pumpkin Fest. For two weekends, there will be so much fall fun, from eating contests to local produce for sale, pumpkin hunts and more.

When: October 5 and 6, 2024

Where: Granary Road – 226066 112th Street W, Foothills County

It’s turkey time! While spending time with family and friends and eating a lot of food is a dream holiday for some, there’s also a whole lot of cooking and cleaning that goes with it. If you’re opting to head out this year, there are plenty of Calgary restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts.

When: October 11 to 14, 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Rocky Mountain Food and Wine Festival

One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city once again. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.

When: October 18 and 19, 2024

Where: BMO Centre – 1912 Flores LaDue Parade SE, Calgary

Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here

Indáy Filipino Chef Exchange

This unique dining event will see four Alberta and BC chefs come together to celebrate their Filipino-Canadian heritage at the Hawthorn Dining Room. The seven-course meal will be prepared by Rupert Garcia, chef de cuisine of Hawthorn Dining Room, JP Dublado, Alden Ong, executive chef at Vancouver restaurant Farmer’s Apprentice and Ralph Cravalho of Gary’s on 12th.

When: October 21, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: Fairmont Palliser – 133 9th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $165 per person; buy tickets here

Ol’ Beautiful x BORN Brewing Beer Dinner

Enjoy a four-course specially created menu from The Lake House, each paired with a beer from Ol’ Beautiful or Born Brewing. You’ll be able to dine with spectacular views over Lake Bonavista.

When: October 23, 2024, from 6 pm

Where: The Lake House – 747 Lake Bonavista Drive SE, Calgary

Price: $125 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Calgary’s annual celebration of all things pizza is returning to the city this fall. Throughout the 17-day event, local eateries and pizzerias will create unique pies to compete in categories, including the Top Rated Pizza and Most Innovative Pizza.

Up to $4 from each pizza sold will also go to Calgary Meals on Wheels.

When: September 20 to October 6, 2024

Where: Various locations across Calgary

Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading after all!

When: October 1 to 31, 2024

Where: Various restaurants in Calgary

Modern Steak is bringing the Spanish steakhouse experience to YYC in this month-long pop-up. Diners will be able to choose from a five or eight-course menu created by Chef Jose Lemus, with additional wine pairings.

When: Thursday to Sunday in October, 2024

Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Dinner starts at $98; reservations can be made here

Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.

When: October 10 to 31, 2024

Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Art on Tap

Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.

When: Every Thursday

Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here