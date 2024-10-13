8 Calgary food events happening this week: October 14 to 20
Thanksgiving may be a food-heavy holiday, but we hope you’ve saved some room, as there are plenty of fantastic food events heading to Calgary.
One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is heading back to YYC, and alongside a spooky pop-up and a month-long pasta fest, there’s so much to sink your teeth into.
Here are some of the best food events to check out in Calgary this week.
One-time-only events
Thanksgiving dinners
It’s turkey time! While spending time with family and friends and eating a lot of food is a dream holiday for some, there’s also a whole lot of cooking and cleaning that goes with it. If you’re opting to head out this year, there are plenty of Calgary restaurants offering Thanksgiving feasts.
When: October 11 to 14, 2024
Where: Various locations in Calgary
Rocky Mountain Food and Wine Festival
One of Alberta’s largest food and drink festivals is returning to the city once again. Guests will be able to sample various fine wines, premium spirits and craft beers. Local chefs will also be on hand, serving up delicious fare to enjoy with your beverages.
When: October 18 and 19, 2024
Where: BMO Centre – 1912 Flores LaDue Parade SE, Calgary
Price: From $25 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
Pasta La Feasta
Head out and explore 17 different Calgary restaurants during this month-long celebration of pasta. Chefs have created some dazzling dishes, and $3 from each pasta dish sold will go to The Alex Community Food Centre and Community Kitchen. Fall is for carb-loading, after all!
When: October 1 to 31, 2024
Where: Various restaurants in Calgary
Black Lagoon
Spooky season is here, and with it comes a “spine-chilling” immersive experience in the form of the Black Lagoon pop-up. The spot is inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, and there will be a bewitchingly curated cocktail menu with Halloween-themed drinks.
When: October 10 to 31, 2024
Where: Blind Tiger Lounge – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Fuego Y Carne
Modern Steak brings the Spanish steakhouse experience to YYC in this month-long pop-up. Diners will choose from a five- or eight-course menu created by Chef Jose Lemus, with additional wine pairings.
When: Thursday to Sunday in October
Where: Modern Steak – 100 8th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Dinner starts at $98; reservations can be made here
Art on Tap
Spend the evening painting and enjoying a selection of craft brews. You can also try Regrub burgers.
When: Every Thursday
Where: Regrub Beltline – 625 11th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: Free admission; reserve a spot here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here