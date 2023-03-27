5 Calgary food events happening this week: March 27 to April 2

March is coming to an end, but what isn’t ending are the amazing Calgary food events to check out.

This month has had some of the city’s favourite seasonal food events like trivia nights, ABBA parties, beer festivals, date night ideas, and cooking classes. There were many food spots that opened up last year as well, so checking those out should also be on the to-do list.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

The Halal Guys AYCE

“We’re excited to offer you unlimited servings of our famous New York Street Food for just $29.99 per person for two hours!” the team stated in an Instagram post.

This ultimate feast sounds like an amazing deal as well as a fun challenge. The offer is available from March 20 to April 20.

The menu here is popular for sandwiches and platters packed with chicken, falafel, and/or gyro, all of which are available in these unlimited servings.

Where: 923 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

When: March 20 to April 20 from 7 to 9 pm

Trivia Night at Tailgunner Brewing Co.

Every Tuesday, this fantastic brewery hosts trivia night. Grab your best team of four geniuses and compete for prizes and the fun of it all.

When: Every Tuesday from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Tailgunner Brewing Company — 1602 10th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: FREE

Coming to YYC at the Springbank Links Golf Club from November 3 to May 31, 2023, this boozy experience offers the chance to have some golf fun even in the winter months.

This “crazy golf course” is inspired by a certain famous wizard who can’t be named for copyright reasons. There will be nine holes to play as you come across bubbling cauldrons filled with tasty potions that may even help you cast a few spells to help you complete some of the mystical tee-off challenges.

When: Until May 31, 2023

Where: Springbank Links Golf Club – 125 Hackamore Trail, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

The concept here is to provide a service-forward safe space with live music, rotating resident DJs, and emerging artists, along with a fantastic food and drink menu. This spot has high expectations to instantly become one of the best places for Calgary nightlife.

When: Friday, March 31

Where: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Intro to Espresso

Phil & Sebastian Coffee Roasters is one of the most popular coffee makers in YYC. Hosting a series of classes this month, this class offers the chance to learn how to use your home espresso machine and grinder to get the most out of your espresso.

This series is one of the hippest Calgary food events in April.

When: Saturday, April 1, from 12:30 pm

Where: 618 Confluence Way SE, Calgary

Price: $99.75

