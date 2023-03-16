Sweet Loretta is a highly anticipated new disco bar opening soon in Calgary.

From the incredibly popular Concorde Entertainment Group (Lulu Bar, Major Tom, Model Milk, Lonely Mouth, etc.), this new concept is the next to open in YYC.

Rumours of this spot have been swirling around foodie conversations over the past year, but the whispers have gotten louder, and it seems like the opening date is finally here.

Located at 715 11th Avenue SW and open from Wednesday to Sunday, Sweet Loretta will be opening sometime in late March.

The concept here is to provide a service-forward safe space with live music, rotating resident DJs, and emerging artists, along with a fantastic food and drink menu. This spot has high expectations to instantly become one of the best places for Calgary nightlife.

Each floor and room of the impressive space will feature something different, offering a truly unique experience in YYC. There is a front lounge with a seriously unreal sound system and a separate dance floor upstairs with a custom-built disco system with a playlist inspired by the sounds of the disco era.

Many of the Concorde restaurants have some of our favourite dishes in the city, and we can’t wait to see what the menu looks like. We do know that the food and drink program will feature small shareable plates designed to pair with booze-forward cocktails and eclectic wine varietals.

Stay tuned for updates on the exact opening date for this long-awaited new party spot.

Address: 715 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

