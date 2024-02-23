Czech-inspired pop-up Prasátko returns to Calgary next month

If you missed out on the first time around, we’ve got some incredibly exciting news for you.

After selling out on its initial run in January, a celebrated pop-up is making its grand return to The Prairie Emporium next month.

Prasátko (the Czech word for piggy) will be back for round two on March 14 and 15, bringing a menu of delicious eats and sips inspired by Czech cuisine with a uniquely Albertan twist.

Diners will be treated to an extended menu of dishes including pickled camembert, roasted sausages with Alberta honey and horseradish cream, and beef goulash toasted hoagies, to name just a few.

Be sure to save room for dessert with both cinnamon apple bread pudding and Becherovka (a traditional Czech spirit) ice cream (with a chimney cake crumble!) on the menu.

The event is brought to Calgary by food writer and cookbook author Dan Clapson, who was inspired by his time spent in the country.

“The first pop-up in January was jam-packed, and it was so exciting to see so many folks coming together over comforting eats and drinks,” says Clapson.

“Having spent two months a year in Prague since 2017, I have always found myself craving Czech and Slovak food when I return to Canada. Working with my friends abroad and, now, chatting with Czech expats here in Calgary, I am excited to serve this new extended menu of Czech-inspired food and drink to Calgarians in March!”

While the event is first come, first served, groups of four or more will be able to reserve a spot online.

The event will be running from 5 to 11 pm, so make sure to arrive early to avoid any disappointment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRASÁTKO (@prasatkopopup)

Address: The Prairie Emporium – 334 53rd Avenue SE, Calgary

Instagram