10 Calgary food events happening this week: July 8 to 14

Yahoo! The Calgary Stampede is well and truly underway, and another busy week of Calgary food events is on the cards.

With pancake breakfasts, midway food, chef showdowns and more, there are so many events to whet your appetite.

Here are some of the best food events to check out this week in Calgary.

One-time-only events

The Stampede Chef Showdown will return for its second year at The District at Beltline. Six of the city’s top chefs will compete against each other to win over not only a panel of judges but also food enthusiasts.

When: July 8, 2024

Where: The District at Beltline – 227 11th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $75 per person; buy tickets here

Cowboys BBQ Cook-Off

Hosted by the Strongest Chef in the Military, Chef Andre Rush, this huge BBQ celebration will see teams compete to show off their best pork and beef rib dishes. It’s a must-see for YYC’s carnivores.

When: July 11, 2024

Where: Cowboys

Price: $29.99 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Night Market

The market has dozens of locally sourced and handmade vendors selling artisan eats, vintage clothing, crafts and more. It also features a beer garden, food trucks and live music.

When: July 12, 2024

Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE, Calgary

Price: Free

Dim Sum and Chinatown Walking Tour

Sample some of Chinatown’s best Dim Sum dishes with dumplings, noodles and congee. Following your meal, you’ll be able to take a walking tour of Chinatown to learn all about the area’s history.

When: July 13, 2024

Where: Chinese Cultural Centre Cuisine – 197 1st Street SW, Calgary

Price: $38.61 per person; buy tickets here

Stampede Cocktail Class

Learn how to make two Stampede-ready cocktails – Pineapple Margarita and Raspberry Ice Tea – and impress your friends.

When: July 13, 2024

Where: Two Rivers Distillery – 453 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $33.28 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

It’s officially Stampede season, and what better way to get in the spirit than with a pancake breakfast? There are so many free Stampede breakfasts to check out.

When: Multiple dates

Where: Multiple venues

Calgary Stampede

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth returns to YYC for another year, and with it comes a whole heaping of foodie goodness. From free Stampede breakfasts to dozens of brand-new foods hitting the Midway, you won’t want to miss out.

When: July 5 to 14, 2024

Where: Stampede Park – 1410 Stampede Trail SE, Calgary

Price: $25 per person

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.