8 best Calgary food events to check out in December

The countdown to the holidays is officially on and everyone knows that the season is all about the food and drink.

Luckily, Calgary is home to a ton of foodie-friendly events in the month of December, with festive holiday pop-up bars, baking classes and more.

If you’re looking to plan out your calendar in advance, here are some of Calgary’s best food events to check out in December.

Miracle on 1st Street

The holidays are fast approaching, so why not make the most of it? Miracle on 1st Street is back at popular cocktail bar Proof, which has been transformed into a kitschy holiday dream with tons of festive cocktails to enjoy.

When: Until December 24, 2023

Where: Proof — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Inglewood Night Market

If you’re looking to shop small this festive season, the Inglewood Night Market is holding its final holiday market of the season. You’ll be able to buy from dozens of local vendors and pick up some delicious artisan food, local craft beer and more.

When: December 1 and 2, 2023

Where: Crossroads Farmers’ Market — 1235 26th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $5 per person

Sippin’ Santa

If you’re looking for some holiday cocktails with a tropical twist, Sippin’ Santa is the event for you. Sip on some festive favourites from hot buttered rum to peppermint daiquiris.

When: Until December 31, 2023

Where: Ricardo’s Hideaway — 1530 5th Street SW, Calgary

The Wildest Brunch

Take your brunch plans to new heights by checking out The Wilde’s brunch concept. You’ll be able to select from dozens of delicious options including fresh-shucked oysters, wagyu brisket, charcuterie and pastries.

There’s also a risotto bar, a Benny bar and a dessert station serving up fresh Crepes Suzette.

When: Every Sunday until December 17, 2023

Where: The Dorian – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: From $95 per person

Home Alone House

Merry Christmas, ya filthy animals!

Eighty-Eight Brewing Company is bringing back a festive favourite with the return of its Home Alone-themed decorations at its taproom.

There’ll be a scavenger hunt, and Portland Street Pizza will be transforming into Little Nero’s.

When: Until December 31, 2023



Where: Eighty-Eight Brewing Company — #1070 2600 Portland Street SE, Calgary

Tinseltown

It’s time for some festive fun, and what better way to spend the holiday season than a visit to Tinseltown? You’ll find everything from elves and festive tunes to a delightful cocktail menu and of course, tinsel aplenty.

When: Until December 30, 2023

Where: SunnyCider — 3300 14th Avenue NE Unit 1, Calgary

Price: $15 per person; buy here

Vegan Market Holiday Edition

Make sure you’re catering to your vegan pals this holiday season and stock up at this vegan market. There’ll be vegan-friendly eats from tons of local vendors and plant-based products to satisfy everybody.

When: December 10, 2023

Where: 3130 16th Street SW, Calgary

Get in on some festive bakes

Get into the holiday spirit with some festive baking in the form of croquembouche, a classic French dessert. You’ll be taught by a pastry chef how to assemble the extravagant dessert of cream puffs and caramel so you can recreate it at home for a showstopping holiday display.

When: December 3, 2023

Where: Lina’s Italian Piazza — 1023 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $91.86 per person; buy tickets here