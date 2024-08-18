8 Calgary food events happening this week: August 19 to 25
It’s a brand-new week, and with it comes a whole line-up of fun foodie events in Calgary.
From huge food festivals to cycling food tours, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.
One-time-only events
Halal Ribfest
For the second year in a row, Halal Ribfest will return this summer. Dozens of Halal dishes, from succulent ribs and barbecue to inventive street food, will be on offer.
When: August 23 to 25, 2024
Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary
Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here
Vegan Summer Fair
Check out this packed market with the city’s best vegan eats. In addition to tons of vendors, the fair will have live music and so much more.
When: August 25, 2024
Where: ContainR Art Park – 1020 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary
Price: Free entry
Barley & Smoke
More than 25 local microbreweries and restaurants will gather for Barley & Smoke to raise money for Kids Cancer Care. Guests will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious bites and sips and free ice cream scoops from Foothills Creamery.
When: August 24, 2024
Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: From $134.30; buy tickets here
Brewery & The Beast
This “all you can enjoy” festival will see over 50 of YYC’s top chefs, distillers, brewers, and meat producers gathered for one day only. You’ll be given a wooden board with a cupholder and free reign to eat as much as you’d like.
When: August 25, 2024, from 2 pm
Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here
Recurring events
Banffchella
Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.
When: Until August 29, 2024
Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff
Calgary Food Bike Tour
This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.
When: Every Saturday at 9 am
Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here
Inglewood Pollinator Park Market
This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.
When: Every Saturday from 11 am
Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary
Price: Free; reserve a spot here
Banded Peak Brewery Tour
Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.
When: Every Saturday at 3 pm
Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary
Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here