8 Calgary food events happening this week: August 19 to 25

It’s a brand-new week, and with it comes a whole line-up of fun foodie events in Calgary.

From huge food festivals to cycling food tours, here are some of the best food events to check out in YYC this week.

One-time-only events

For the second year in a row, Halal Ribfest will return this summer. Dozens of Halal dishes, from succulent ribs and barbecue to inventive street food, will be on offer.

When: August 23 to 25, 2024

Where: Deerfoot City – 901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Tickets from $1.25; buy tickets here

Vegan Summer Fair

Check out this packed market with the city’s best vegan eats. In addition to tons of vendors, the fair will have live music and so much more.

When: August 25, 2024

Where: ContainR Art Park – 1020 2nd Avenue NW, Calgary

Price: Free entry

More than 25 local microbreweries and restaurants will gather for Barley & Smoke to raise money for Kids Cancer Care. Guests will be able to enjoy sample-sized portions of delicious bites and sips and free ice cream scoops from Foothills Creamery.

When: August 24, 2024

Where: Enmax Park – Elbow River Pathway and MacDonald Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: From $134.30; buy tickets here

This “all you can enjoy” festival will see over 50 of YYC’s top chefs, distillers, brewers, and meat producers gathered for one day only. You’ll be given a wooden board with a cupholder and free reign to eat as much as you’d like.

When: August 25, 2024, from 2 pm

Where: Fort Calgary – 750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Tickets start from $139 per person; buy tickets here

Recurring events

Whether you’re booking a stay or grabbing lunch at the Vermillion Room restaurant, be sure to check out Banffchella. It features stunning floral installations, signature cocktails (including an espresso martini machine), and lawn games.

When: Until August 29, 2024

Where: Fairmont Banff Springs – 405 Spray Avenue, Banff

Calgary Food Bike Tour

This unique bike tour takes you on a scenic route to some of Calgary’s best restaurants. You’ll cycle to several locations, enjoying chef-curated meals and getting a VIP behind-the-scenes experience. You can either bring your own bike or rent one for an additional cost.

When: Every Saturday at 9 am

Where: Starting location at Historic Trinity Lutheran Church – 840 3rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $119 per person; buy tickets here

Inglewood Pollinator Park Market

This weekly market is packed with everything from fresh produce to artisan goods and fashion vendors. In August, the focus is on vintage/reuse/upcycle vendors.

When: Every Saturday from 11 am

Where: 925 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: Free; reserve a spot here

Banded Peak Brewery Tour

Get a behind-the-scenes peek at one of Calgary’s most popular craft breweries. You’ll get an exclusive tour of the production facility and a walk-through of the process before tasting six of Banded Peak’s signature beers.

When: Every Saturday at 3 pm

Where: #119 – 519 34th Avenue SE Calgary

Price: $27.96 per person; buy tickets here