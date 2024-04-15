5 Calgary food events happening this week: April 15 to 21

We’re already halfway through April, and there’s no sign of the fun foodie events slowing down in Calgary.

There are heapings of excellent events coming to Cowtown this week, from celebrations of Taylor Swift’s new album, complete with cocktails, to a whole weekend dedicated to the patty melt.

If you’re looking for fun things to do, here are some of the best food events coming to Calgary this week.

A month-long celebration of Filipino cuisine will return to Calgary and across Canada in April. Participating restaurants will serve prix fixe menus showcasing authentic dishes, ingredients, and the culinary expertise of Filipino chefs.

When: April 2024

Where: Various locations in Calgary

Celebrate Taylor Swift’s album drop

Adorn Boutique and Raindog Bar have teamed up for a Swiftie celebration. Guests can shop for cute goods at Adorn (with 13% off, naturally) before heading to Raindog Bar for drinks, charcuterie, and a whole lot of Taylor Swift music. A French Blonde (rumoured to be Taylor’s favourite cocktail) is included in the ticket price.

When: April 18, 2024

Where: 1216A 9th Avenue SE, Calgary

Price: $13 per person; buy tickets here

This 16-day event kicks off with a two-day outdoor festival on Bear Street, where vendors from some of the town’s best restaurants will serve delicious food and beverages. Over 20 local restaurants and bars will be crafting creative food and drinking pairings inspired by Spring Après throughout.

When: April 19 to May 4, 2024

Where: Various locations in Banff

Jump back in time with this celebration of the patty melt for one weekend only! Pigeonhole is throwing it back with a one-time sandwich pop-up featuring boozy chocolate malts, jello shots, Cincinnati chili, and, of course, patty melts.

When: April 20 and 21, 2024

Where: Pigeonhole – 306 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

Help yourself to heapings of delicious breakfast fare from buttermilk pancakes and waffles, eggs florentine and charcuterie to cinnamon bun bread pudding at this unique brunch experience in Heritage Park’s Wainwright Hotel.

When: Every Sunday in April

Where: The Wainwright Hotel – Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Price: $33 per person