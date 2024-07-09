School’s out, the sun is shining, and Calgary’s favourite festivals are back for the 2024 summer season. How many festivals do you think will happen downtown over the next few months? 20? 50? Try over 100, from art to food and everything in between.

This summer, you can expect downtown Calgary to be bursting with fun and entertainment for everyone. Whether you’re a resident or out-of-town visitor, there’s something for everyone at these celebrations of community, creativity, and culture.

But where to begin? Just about everyone already knows about the classics, like Canada Day celebrations and Stampede. Carifest is beloved for its vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, while the Calgary Folk Music Festival is an extravaganza that brings over 70 musical artists to Prince’s Island Park. That’s what, four festivals out of 100?

Stay in the loop this summer

As for those other ~96 festivals, you’re just a click away from staying connected with the City of Calgary’s Downtown Summer Festival Itinerary. This online database is the go-to guide for keeping informed about the festivals and events happening downtown from now until the end of September.

As a handy itinerary, it has filters so you can find an event that calls to you. Sort by month, cost, or through categories such as art, comedy, food, culture, markets, music, and more.

Want to check out a free market in August? Boom, a quick search shows eight. How about a family-friendly festival in September? Four options at the click of a button. Planning your summer fun just got that much easier.

So mark your calendars, gather your friends and family, and prepare for the ultimate summer festival season in downtown Calgary. To learn more about the exciting events happening, check out the Downtown Summer Festival Itinerary or visit Calgary.ca/summerfestivals.