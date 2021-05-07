94 more Calgary flights identified with confirmed COVID-19 cases

The Government of Canada has updated their list of flights that have had confirmed COVID-19 exposures, and 94 new cases have been identified on international and domestic flights to and from Calgary.

Individuals who flew out of Calgary within Canada may want to check the list below, as 91 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported on domestic flights passing through YYC since April 24.

The flights added to the list include:

April 24: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

April 24: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

April 25: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 30 to 36)

April 25: Air Canada flight AC150 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 34 to 40)

April 25: Air Canada flight AC144 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 1 to 4)

April 25: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 3)

April 25: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8378 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 15 to 21)

April 25: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8374 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 18 and unknown)

April 25: WestJet flight WS3139 from Calgary to Fort McMurray (affected rows: 14 to 20)

April 25: WestJet flight WS653 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 14)

April 25: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

April 25: WestJet flight WS112 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 9 to 15)

April 25: WestJet flight WS126 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

April 25: WestJet flight WS406 from Calgary to Winnipeg (affected rows: 7 to 13)

April 26: Air Canada flight AC135 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 31 to 36)

April 26: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 12 to 17 and 31 to 37)

April 26: Air Canada flight AC202 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 12 to 16)

April 26: Air Canada flight AC144 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 22 to 28 and unknown)

April 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8374 from Fort Murray to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11)

April 26: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8408 from Kelowna to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 14)

April 26: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1761 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)

April 26: WestJet flight WS126 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 7)

April 26: WestJet flight WS3144 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

April 26: WestJet flight WS232 from Calgary to Halifax (affected rows: 1 to 5)

April 26: WestJet flight WS231 from Halifax to Calgary (affected rows: 18 to 23)

April 26: WestJet flight WS3101 from Calgary to Fort St. John (affected rows: 13 to 19)

April 27: Air Canada flight AC225 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 1 to 3)

April 27: Air Canada flight AC158 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 20 to 26)

April 27: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1743 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

April 27: WestJet flight WS3342 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 7 to 13)

April 27: WestJet flight WS126 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 12 to 18)

April 28: Air Canada flight AC158 Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 32 to 37)

April 28: Air Canada flight AC144 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 1 to 8)

April 28: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 6)

April 28: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 16 to 21)

April 28: Air Canada flight AC215 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 12 to 20 and 26 to 32)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8376 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 4)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8378 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 10 and 14 to 20)

April 28: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8374 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 10)

April 28: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T401 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows unknown)

April 28: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 9 to 15)

April 28: WestJet flight WS129 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 20 to 26)

April 28: WestJet flight WS3375 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 1 to 6)

April 28: WestJet flight WS3158 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 14)

April 28: WestJet flight WS139 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 1 to 7)

April 28: WestJet flight WS493 from Winnipeg to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 5)

April 28: WestJet flight WS3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (affected rows: 9 to 15)

April 29: Air Canada flight AC150 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 14 to 20)

April 29: Air Canada flight AC158 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 1 to 6 and 21 to 27)

April 29: Air Canada flight AC225 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 14 to 20)

April 29: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 23 to 35)

April 29: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 3, 12 to 18, and 22 to 28)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8378 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 6 to 12)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8374 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 7 to 20)

April 29: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8405 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 1 to 7)

April 29: Canadian North Airlines flight 5T1749 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows: 12 to 18)

April 29: WestJet flight WS136 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 17 to 23)

April 29: WestJet flight WS662 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 14 to 20)

April 29: WestJet flight WS115 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 15 to 21)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3115 from Calgary to Victoria (affected rows: 3 to 9)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3394 from Edmonton ton Calgary (affected rows: 14 to 20)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3182 from Grande Prairie to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)

April 29: WestJet flight WS139 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 9 to 15)

April 29: WestJet flight WS4021 from Fort MacKay to Calgary (affected rows: 11 to 17)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3171 from Calgary to Comox (affected rows: 3 to 9)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3144 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 12 to 18)

April 29: WestJet flight WS3109 from Calgary to Nanaimo (affected rows: 1 to 7)

April 30: Air Canada flight AC396 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 3 and 23 to 32)

April 30: Air Canada flight AC150 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 29 to 32)

April 30: WestJet flight WS238 from Edmonton to Calgary (affected rows: 4 to 10)

April 30: WestJet flight WS610 from Calgary to Ottawa (affected rows: 4 to 10)

April 30: WestJet flight WS3304 from Nanaimo to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 7)

April 30: WestJet flight WS232 from Halifax to Calgary (affected rows: 7 to 13 and 19 to 25)

April 30: WestJet flight WS663 from Toronto to Calgary (affected rows: 13 to 19)

April 30: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 15 to 21)

April 30: WestJet flight WS672 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 7 to 13)

April 30: WestJet flight WS231 from Halifax to Calgary (affected rows: 1 to 4)

May 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8405 from Calgary to Kelowna (affected rows: 5 to 11)

May 1: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8372 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11)

May 1: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 14 to 20)

May 1: WestJet flight WS676 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 8 to 14)

May 1: WestJet flight WS129 from Calgary to Vancouver (affected rows: 9 to 15)

May 2: Air Canada flight AC318 from Calgary to Montreal (affected rows: 1 to 4)

May 2: Air Canada flight AC214 from Vancouver to Calgary (affected rows: 29 to 35)

May 2: Air Canada/Jazz flight AC8370 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 5 to 11)

May 2: WestJet flight WS613 from Ottawa to Calgary (affected rows: 3 to 9)

May 2: WestJet flight WS3295 from Calgary to Victoria (affected rows: 1 to 7)

May 3: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 11 to 17)

May 3: WestJet flight WS3136 from Fort McMurray to Calgary (affected rows: 2 to 8)

May 4: WestJet flight Ws662 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 9 to 15)

May 5: Air Canada flight AC156 from Calgary to Toronto (affected rows: 29 to 35)

According to the Government of Canada website, three additional international flights are confirmed to have had potential COVID-19 exposures since April 26, two of which travelled to Calgary from Amsterdam.

The flights added to the list include:

April 26: United Airlines flight UA4687 from Denver to Calgary (affected rows: 8 to 14)

April 30: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677 from Amsterdam to Calgary (affected rows: 16 to 28)

May 1: KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL677 from Amsterdam to Calgary (affected rows: 16 to 22)

“A row is considered affected if it’s three rows behind or in front of where a seated person is confirmed to have COVID-19, and during a period when they may have been infectious to others,” reads the Government of Canada’s website.

Travellers that have recently returned to Canada must quarantine for 14 days regardless of whether they have symptoms or if any COVID-19 transmission was reported on the flight.

For the most up-to-date information or to check recent flight lists, visit the Government of Canada’s website.