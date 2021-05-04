Alberta health officials announce suspension of patio dining

Alberta officials have announced updated restrictions for bars, pubs, and restaurants in the province that will come into effect later this week.

Premier Jason Kenney announced new public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference on Tuesday evening.

Effective at 11:59 on Sunday, May 9, all in-person dining at bars and restaurants, including outdoor patios, will have to close for the next three weeks.

Establishments may be open for takeout and delivery only during this period.