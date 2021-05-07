Calgary grocery store employees test positive for COVID-19
May 7 2021, 9:00 am
This week several grocery store locations in Calgary confirmed employees testing positive on presumptive tests for COVID-19.
Here are the newly reported cases:
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 7606 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 28)
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 2525 36th Street NE, Calgary (Two team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 29 and May 1)
- Shoppers Drug Mart, 873 85th Street SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 29)
- Real Canadian Superstore, #240, 540 3rd Street SE, Calgary (Four team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 21, April 26, April 29, and May 1)
- Real Canadian Liquor Store, Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Drive NE, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 24)
- Sobeys, 3000, 356 Cranston Road SE, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 20)
- Sobeys, #100, 2335 162 Avenue SW, Calgary (Two team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 2 and April 28)
- Sobeys, 2020, 11300 Tuscany Boulevard NW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 30)
- Safeway, #20, 1818 Centre Street NE, Calgary (Employee last worked on May 1)
- Safeway, 410 10 Street NW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 25)
- Safeway, 524 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 30)
- Safeway, 3636 Brentwood Road NW (Employee last worked on April 23)
