This week several grocery store locations in Calgary confirmed employees testing positive on presumptive tests for COVID-19.

Here are the newly reported cases:

Shoppers Drug Mart, 7606 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 28)

Shoppers Drug Mart, 2525 36th Street NE, Calgary (Two team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 29 and May 1)

Shoppers Drug Mart, 873 85th Street SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 29)

Real Canadian Superstore, #240, 540 3rd Street SE, Calgary (Four team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 21, April 26, April 29, and May 1)

Real Canadian Liquor Store, Unit 100, 3633 Westwinds Drive NE, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 24)

Sobeys, 3000, 356 Cranston Road SE, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 20)

Sobeys, #100, 2335 162 Avenue SW, Calgary (Two team members tested positive for COVID-19. Employees last worked on April 2 and April 28)

Sobeys, 2020, 11300 Tuscany Boulevard NW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 30)

Safeway, #20, 1818 Centre Street NE, Calgary (Employee last worked on May 1)

Safeway, 410 10 Street NW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 25)

Safeway, 524 Elbow Drive SW, Calgary (Employee last worked on April 30)