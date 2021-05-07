Alberta announces COVID-19 vaccine partnership with Montana

Alberta truck drivers can now receive their COVID-19 vaccine south of the border in a new partnership with Montana.

On Friday morning, the province announced that it had reached an agreement with the Montana government to inoculate Albertan truckers who transport essential goods across the border into the United States.

“We’re doing everything we can to get a vaccine into Albertans’ arms as fast as possible, including by forging this innovative agreement with Montana,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a news release from the Alberta government.

“We are very grateful to Montana Governor Gianforte for the generous donation of vaccines to protect our truckers,” he continued. “Alberta depends on trade with our American neighbours, and this program will ensure our goods get to market while stopping the spike of COVID-19.”

Approximately 2,000 truck drivers qualify to receive the vaccine under this program.

Beginning Monday, May 10, Montana will be providing vaccines at no cost to truckers entering the state at a rest stop near Conrad. According to the news release, Montana will be using the Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine in this program, which only requires one dose.

The service will be available from 8 am to 6 pm every day until May 23, and truck drivers are not required to book ahead to receive their vaccinations.

“Truckers have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to keep our goods moving, and shelves stocked,” said Ric McIver, Minister of Transportation and Minister of Municipal Affairs. “This agreement with our American neighbours will help us protect Alberta truckers who cross the border while vaccinating as many Albertans as quickly as we can.”

About 800 commercial carriers travel between Alberta and Montana at the Coutts Border Crossing each day.