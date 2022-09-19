The Calgary Flames have been offering tours of the Dome all summer, and one smart fan used this to plan an unforgettable engagement proposal.

While rocking some fantastic-looking Flames merch, Jill and Sarah had a private tour at Scotiabank Saddledome.

They walked out to centre ice like a celebrity or guest of the Flames would if they were ceremonially dropping the puck. Then they both had a moment they will never forget! It was clearly a complete surprise given the stunned face as the ring came out.

And then SHE SAID YES!

The Flames staff were ready for it. They had a graphic made that played on the video board that the happy couple saw while wiping tears away as they looked up from the bench following their heartwarming moment.

Obviously, this got a lot of reaction on social media and the people are living for it!

The Flames’ social media team recently got a lot of attention for calling out hateful comments on their Calgary Pride post. However, the comments on this video on the Flames’ official TikTok appeared to be positive and supportive of the engagement.

The Flames start their season on October 13, a year they hope will lead to a ring presentation of a different kind.