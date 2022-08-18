News

Now is your chance to see what it's really like "In Da Dome"

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Aug 18 2022, 9:34 pm
Now is your chance to see what it's really like "In Da Dome"
Scotiabank Saddledome (Chandler Walter/Daily Hive)

Scotiabank Saddledome has an excellent offer for Calgary sports fans and anyone who loves behind-the-scenes access with a free tour of the dome.

Calgary Sports and Entertainment are giving people a peak behind the curtains nine times a week at the dome. On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at 11 am, 12 pm, and 1 pm, anyone can get an in-depth look at the inside of the long-time staple of Calgary’s downtown.

things to do calgary

Martin Capek/Shutterstock

And the best part is: it’s free! You don’t even have to register. Just show up!

The tours start at the West Lobby and last about an hour.

Make sure you have your walking shoes on as there will be stairs involved, but the climb is worth it to see how the other half lives in the luxury boxes and to see where Flames legends like Jarome Iginla and Lanny McDonald would get ready for some of the biggest moments in team history.

calgary flames viewing party

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

The tours are on now until the end of the month.

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.