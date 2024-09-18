Matt Stajan lands new job with the Calgary Flames

A former Calgary Flames skater is returning to the organization, albeit in a new role.

The organization announced today that Matt Stajan has been added to the coaching staff as a skills consultant.

The 40-year-old played nine seasons for the Flames and another seven years for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He ended his NHL career after the 2017-18 season and joined Munich EHC in the German league.

He now returns to the Flames in a brand new role. The ex-forward will help both Flames and Calgary Wranglers players in their individual development.

“We are constantly searching for ways to improve our club by adding valuable resources and the right people,” said Flames General Manager Craig Conroy. “Matt is a great addition providing extensive NHL playing experience, familiarity with our players and organization, and a passion for wanting our group to succeed.”

“Having Matt dedicated solely to each player’s individual skills will enhance their development and thus our team’s success.”

WELCOME BACK STAJ! The #Flames have added Matt Stajan to the hockey staff as a skills consultant! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 18, 2024

“I am very excited to get started,” said Stajan. “In today’s NHL, coaching staffs are more intricate, so having an additional person to assist players with game details and individual skills to support their development is very important. I appreciate the Flames’ trust in me to join the organization in this role, and I am excited to once again be a part of the Calgary Flames.”

Stajan does have some coaching experience, as he worked as an assistant with the WHL’s Calgary Hitman for two years after playing.

The Ontario native scored 413 points in 1003 career NHL games. His best season came in 2009-10, when he played for the Leafs, and he recorded 19 goals and 38 assists for 57 points in 82 contests.

The Flames open their training camp tomorrow as they prepare for the season ahead.